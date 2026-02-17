Fort Lee is kicking off the new year with something fresh. #ThisWeek Col. Kevin W. Agness, the Quartermaster Commandant, hosted a soft opening for the brand‑new Victory Fresh - the Army’s modern, station-style dining concept designed to provide Soldiers with fast, healthy, high-quality meals that support training, readiness, and performance.
Victory Fresh offers grab-and-go wraps and salads, as well as a build-your-own power bowls, pizza bar and more available to Soldiers, Army Civilians and their guests for lunch and dinner.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 10:20
|Photo ID:
|9526795
|VIRIN:
|260114-A-SV061-1006
|Resolution:
|4496x2997
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee Victory Fresh Soft Opening [Image 4 of 4], by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS