    Fort Lee Victory Fresh Soft Opening [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Lee Victory Fresh Soft Opening

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Fort Lee is kicking off the new year with something fresh. #ThisWeek Col. Kevin W. Agness, the Quartermaster Commandant, hosted a soft opening for the brand‑new Victory Fresh - the Army’s modern, station-style dining concept designed to provide Soldiers with fast, healthy, high-quality meals that support training, readiness, and performance.
    Victory Fresh offers grab-and-go wraps and salads, as well as a build-your-own power bowls, pizza bar and more available to Soldiers, Army Civilians and their guests for lunch and dinner.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 10:20
    Photo ID: 9526799
    VIRIN: 260114-A-SV061-1010
    Resolution: 5621x3747
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Fort Lee Victory Fresh Soft Opening [Image 4 of 4], by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

