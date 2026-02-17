(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Senate staff visits Kentucky Air Guard Base [Image 6 of 6]

    Senate staff visits Kentucky Air Guard Base

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Three professional staff members from the Defense Subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee visit the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 9, 2016, for briefings on the mission capabilities of the state’s Army and Air National Guard units. Topics included C-130J Super Hercules airlift, Counterdrug and Joint Support Operations, cyber infrastructure, and the State Partnership Program, which pairs National Guard units with foreign militaries to foster mutual cooperation across a full range of military and civil affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 08:59
    Photo ID: 9525064
    VIRIN: 260209-Z-VT419-2918
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate staff visits Kentucky Air Guard Base [Image 6 of 6], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Army National Guard

