Senate staff visits Kentucky Air Guard Base

Three professional staff members from the Defense Subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee visit the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 9, 2016, for briefings on the mission capabilities of the state’s Army and Air National Guard units. Topics included C-130J Super Hercules airlift, Counterdrug and Joint Support Operations, cyber infrastructure, and the State Partnership Program, which pairs National Guard units with foreign militaries to foster mutual cooperation across a full range of military and civil affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)