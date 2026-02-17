Senate staff visits Kentucky Air Guard Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brian Henry of the 123rd Communications Squadron briefs professional staff members from the Defense Subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee about cyber infrastructure during their visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 9, 2016. The staff members also received briefings on C-130J Super Hercules airlift capabilities, Counterdrug and Joint Support Operations, and the State Partnership Program, which pairs National Guard units with foreign militaries to foster mutual cooperation across a full range of military and civil affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)