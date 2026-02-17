Senate staff visits Kentucky Air Guard Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Quenichet, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, briefs professional staff members from the Defense Subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee about C-130J Super Hercules capabilities during their visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 9, 2016. The staff members also received briefings on cyber infrastructure, Counterdrug and Joint Support Operations, and the State Partnership Program, which pairs National Guard units with foreign militaries to foster mutual cooperation across a full range of military and civil affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)