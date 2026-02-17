Senate staff visits Kentucky Air Guard Base

U.S. Army Maj. Eric Green, director of the Kentucky National Guard State Partnership Program, briefs professional staff members from the Defense Subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee during their visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 9, 2016. The program pairs National Guard units with foreign militaries to foster mutual cooperation across a full range of military and civil affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|02.09.2026
|02.18.2026 08:59
|9525058
|260209-Z-VT419-1942
|3000x2143
|1.78 MB
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|0
|0
