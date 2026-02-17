Senate staff visits Kentucky Air Guard Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Wesley, Counterdrug Program coordinator for the Kentucky National Guard, briefs professional staff members from the Defense Subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee during their visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 9, 2016. Responsible for the seizure of significant amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin every year, the program is funded by the Department of War and executed by dozens of agencies across Kentucky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)