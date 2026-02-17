(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Senate staff visits Kentucky Air Guard Base [Image 4 of 6]

    Senate staff visits Kentucky Air Guard Base

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Megan Handal, center, a professional staff member from the Defense Subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, discusses the federal appropriations process during a visit with leadership at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 9, 2016. Handal was joined by Dylan Byrd, left, and Alexa Lorick, right, both professional staff members from the same subcommittee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 08:59
    Photo ID: 9525059
    VIRIN: 260209-Z-VT419-2074
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate staff visits Kentucky Air Guard Base [Image 6 of 6], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Kentucky Army National Guard

