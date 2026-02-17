Senate staff visits Kentucky Air Guard Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Megan Handal, center, a professional staff member from the Defense Subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, discusses the federal appropriations process during a visit with leadership at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 9, 2016. Handal was joined by Dylan Byrd, left, and Alexa Lorick, right, both professional staff members from the same subcommittee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)