Airmen assigned to the 100th Maintenance Group, AGE Inspection and Repair team, pose for a photo with the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team during the 100th ARW 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 6, 2026. The event celebrated achievements that directly contributed to mission readiness and operational success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 06:52
|Photo ID:
|9524993
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-RL213-1113
|Resolution:
|5095x3397
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS