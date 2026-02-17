100th Air Refueling Wing 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, delivers remarks during the 100th ARW 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 6, 2026. The annual awards ceremony recognized Airmen and units for their outstanding performance and contributions to the 100th ARW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)