Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, performs with the band Overtime during the 100th ARW 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 6, 2026. The ceremony recognized Airmen for outstanding performance and dedication to the wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)