The band Overtime performs during the 100th Air Refueling Wing 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 6, 2026. The performance provided entertainment for Airmen and celebrated the wing’s accomplishments throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 06:52
|Photo ID:
|9524988
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-RL213-1110
|Resolution:
|3733x2489
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.