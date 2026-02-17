100th Air Refueling Wing 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devon Carter, middle, 100th Wing Staff Agency, budget analyzer fist bumps Col. Jonathan O’Dell, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, during the 100th ARW 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 6, 2026. The ceremony highlighted Airmen and civilians across the wing for their achievements and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)