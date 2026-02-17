(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    100th Air Refueling Wing 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    100th Air Refueling Wing 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony

    MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devon Carter, middle, 100th Wing Staff Agency, budget analyzer fist bumps Col. Jonathan O’Dell, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, during the 100th ARW 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 6, 2026. The ceremony highlighted Airmen and civilians across the wing for their achievements and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 06:52
    Photo ID: 9524991
    VIRIN: 260206-F-RL213-1112
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: MILDENHALL, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

