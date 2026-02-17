100th Air Refueling Wing 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

100th Air Refueling Wing Annual Award nominees pose for a photo with leadership during the 100th ARW 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 6, 2026. The ceremony honored award winners for excellence in leadership, innovation and dedication to the 100th ARW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)