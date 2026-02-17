100th Air Refueling Wing Annual Award nominees pose for a photo with leadership during the 100th ARW 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 6, 2026. The ceremony honored award winners for excellence in leadership, innovation and dedication to the 100th ARW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 06:52
|Photo ID:
|9524990
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-RL213-1114
|Resolution:
|5271x3514
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.