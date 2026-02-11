Devil Senior Leader Forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sandra Cochran, former CEO of Cracker Barrel, leads a workshop during a "4x Lenses Leadership Forum" for senior leaders of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The forum integrated best practices from corporate America to enhance the development of military leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alvin Cade Jr.)