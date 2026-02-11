Devil Senior Leader Forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Clark, the Brigade Command Sergeant Major for the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, participates in a "4x Lenses Leadership Forum" with civilian corporate leaders at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The forum integrated best practices from corporate America to enhance the development of military leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alvin Cade Jr.)