    Devil Senior Leader Forum [Image 5 of 9]

    Devil Senior Leader Forum

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Alvin Cade Jr 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Andrew Kinnaman, Brigade S6 for the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, participates in a "4x Lenses Leadership Forum" with civilian corporate leaders at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The forum integrated best practices from corporate America to enhance the development of military leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alvin Cade Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 07:49
    Photo ID: 9523635
    VIRIN: 260212-A-PR783-2005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Senior Leader Forum [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Alvin Cade Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

