Devil Senior Leader Forum

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Trivius Caldwell, the Battalion Commander for the 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, participates in a "4x Lenses Leadership Forum" with civilian corporate leaders at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The forum integrated best practices from corporate America to enhance the development of military leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alvin Cade Jr.)