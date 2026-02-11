U.S. Army Maj. Hampton Moore, Brigade Executive Officer for the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, participates in a "4x Lenses Leadership Forum" with civilian corporate leaders at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The forum integrated best practices from corporate America to enhance the development of military leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alvin Cade Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 07:49
|Photo ID:
|9523631
|VIRIN:
|260212-A-PR783-2001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Devil Senior Leader Forum [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Alvin Cade Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.