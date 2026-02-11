Devil Senior Leader Forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Frederick Carr, Battalion Commander of the 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, participates in a "4x Lenses Leadership Forum" with civilian corporate leaders at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The forum integrated best practices from corporate America to enhance the development of military leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alvin Cade Jr.)