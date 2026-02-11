(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony

    LITHUANIA

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze, left, exchanges a handshake with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, Commanding General of V Corps, during a gathering in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 15, 2026. While recovering from combat-related injuries, Kutateladze — then a 1st Lt. — received medical care at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, where he was personally visited by then-President George W. Bush. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale)

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd ID
    Lithuania
    Iraq
    Georgia

