Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze, left, exchanges a handshake with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, Commanding General of V Corps, during a gathering in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 15, 2026. While recovering from combat-related injuries, Kutateladze — then a 1st Lt. — received medical care at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, where he was personally visited by then-President George W. Bush. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale)