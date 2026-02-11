Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Georgian Brig. Gen. Alexander Kiknadze, left, speaks with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, Commanding General of V Corps, during a dinner in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 15, 2026. The dinner was held in honor of Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze, who was presented the Combat Infantryman Badge by Costanza prior to the meal. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale)