    Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony

    Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony

    LITHUANIA

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Georgian Brig. Gen. Alexander Kiknadze, left, speaks with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, Commanding General of V Corps, during a dinner in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 15, 2026. The dinner was held in honor of Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze, who was presented the Combat Infantryman Badge by Costanza prior to the meal. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale)

