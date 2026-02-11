(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony

    LITHUANIA

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Georgian Brig. Gen. Alexander Kiknadze, left, and Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze speak with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, Commanding General of V Corps, during a gathering in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 15, 2026. While serving with 1st Battalion, 76th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, now 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, on May 24, 2005, in Baghdad, Kutateladze, then a 1st Lt., was severely wounded when an improvised explosive device struck his vehicle. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 18:00
    Photo ID: 9523074
    VIRIN: 260214-A-GJ082-3902
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

