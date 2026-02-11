Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Georgian Brig. Gen. Alexander Kiknadze, left, and Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze speak with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, Commanding General of V Corps, during a gathering in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 15, 2026. While serving with 1st Battalion, 76th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, now 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, on May 24, 2005, in Baghdad, Kutateladze, then a 1st Lt., was severely wounded when an improvised explosive device struck his vehicle. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale)