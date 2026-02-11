Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze, left, presents a bottle of Georgian wine to U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, Commanding General of V Corps, during a gathering in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 15, 2026. While serving with 1st Battalion, 76th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, now 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, on May 24, 2005, in Baghdad, Kutateladze sustained severe combat-related injuries that resulted in the loss of his left arm and left eye and significant injuries to both legs. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale)