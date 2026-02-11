Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, Commanding General of V Corps, displays a gift of Georgian wine presented by Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze during a dinner in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 15, 2026. The dinner was held in honor of Kutateladze, during which he was presented the Combat Infantryman Badge by Costanza prior to the meal. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale)
