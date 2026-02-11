Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze, left, receives a Certificate of Achievement from U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, Commanding General of V Corps, during a ceremony in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 15, 2026. Kutateladze, who previously received the Army Commendation Medal and the American Soldier Defender of Freedom Award, was also presented the Combat Infantryman Badge during the event. The award presentation was delayed due to administrative complications following the South Ossetia War. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale)