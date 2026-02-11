(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony

    LITHUANIA

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze, left, receives a Certificate of Achievement from U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, Commanding General of V Corps, during a ceremony in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 15, 2026. Kutateladze, who previously received the Army Commendation Medal and the American Soldier Defender of Freedom Award, was also presented the Combat Infantryman Badge during the event. The award presentation was delayed due to administrative complications following the South Ossetia War. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgian Col. Mikhail Kutateladze CIB award ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd ID, 3rd Infantry Division,Georgia, Lithuania, Iraq

