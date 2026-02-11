From Antarctica to the Bighorns, Wyoming Guard stories draw standing ovations at Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Austin Krueger and Master Sgt. Lyndsey Glotfelty of the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron are recognized at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, Feb. 12, 2026, for their role in a lifesaving cardiac evacuation from Antarctica. “This mission shows that even in the most remote corners of the world, Wyoming Airmen stand ready to answer the call,” Porter said. (U.S. Wyoming Army Guard photo by Joseph Coslett)