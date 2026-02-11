From Antarctica to the Bighorns, Wyoming Guard stories draw standing ovations at Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Wyoming House stand in applause at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, Feb. 12, 2026, during Military Recognition Day as Guardsmen are recognized for missions ranging from Antarctica to the Middle East. “We are the sword abroad and the shield here at home,” Porter said. (U.S. Wyoming Army Guard photo by Joseph Coslett)