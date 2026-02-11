From Antarctica to the Bighorns, Wyoming Guard stories draw standing ovations at Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Elam Laing, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, is introduced to lawmakers at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, Feb. 12, 2026, after returning from deployment to Syria, where he led Soldiers during combat fire missions. “Their professionalism overseas reflects the strength and readiness we maintain here at home,” Porter said. (U.S. Wyoming Army Guard photo by Joseph Coslett)