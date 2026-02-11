1st Lt. Elam Laing, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, is introduced to lawmakers at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, Feb. 12, 2026, after returning from deployment to Syria, where he led Soldiers during combat fire missions. “Their professionalism overseas reflects the strength and readiness we maintain here at home,” Porter said. (U.S. Wyoming Army Guard photo by Joseph Coslett)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 16:50
|Photo ID:
|9521973
|VIRIN:
|260212-Z-ZC993-1027
|Resolution:
|9262x13893
|Size:
|9.24 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Antarctica to the Bighorns, Wyoming Guard stories draw standing ovations at Capitol [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Antarctica to the Bighorns, Wyoming Guard stories draw standing ovations at Capitol
No keywords found.