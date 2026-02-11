From Antarctica to the Bighorns, Wyoming Guard stories draw standing ovations at Capitol

Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming adjutant general, addresses members of the Wyoming Legislature during Military Recognition Day at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, Feb. 12, 2026, highlighting recent missions carried out by Soldiers and Airmen across the globe. “Our people live in every one of your communities, and their service represents the very best of Wyoming,” Porter said. (U.S. Wyoming Army Guard photo by Joseph Coslett)
