Maj. Lauren Gurney of the Wyoming Army National Guard speaks with a member of the Wyoming Legislature during Military Recognition Day at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, Feb. 12, 2026, after being recognized for her role in a nighttime hoist rescue mission in the mountains near Sheridan. (U.S. Wyoming Army Guard photo by Joseph Coslett)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 16:50
|Photo ID:
|9521977
|VIRIN:
|260212-Z-ZC993-1052
|Resolution:
|5923x3949
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Antarctica to the Bighorns, Wyoming Guard stories draw standing ovations at Capitol [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Antarctica to the Bighorns, Wyoming Guard stories draw standing ovations at Capitol
No keywords found.