From Antarctica to the Bighorns, Wyoming Guard stories draw standing ovations at Capitol

Maj. Lauren Gurney of the Wyoming Army National Guard speaks with a member of the Wyoming Legislature during Military Recognition Day at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, Feb. 12, 2026, after being recognized for her role in a nighttime hoist rescue mission in the mountains near Sheridan. (U.S. Wyoming Army Guard photo by Joseph Coslett)