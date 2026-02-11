Wyoming lawmakers and National Guard members stand in applause during Military Recognition Day at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, Feb. 12, 2026, as Soldiers and Airmen were honored for recent missions at home and abroad. (U.S. Wyoming Army Guard photo by Joseph Coslett)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 16:50
|Photo ID:
|9521974
|VIRIN:
|260212-Z-ZC993-1048
|Resolution:
|7969x5313
|Size:
|8.27 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Antarctica to the Bighorns, Wyoming Guard stories draw standing ovations at Capitol [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Antarctica to the Bighorns, Wyoming Guard stories draw standing ovations at Capitol
No keywords found.