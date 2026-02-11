Raiders Conclude Korea Rotation, Strengthening U.S.-ROK Alliance Through Training and Presence.

Brig. Gen. Lombardo delivers remarks during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2026. Lombardo recognized Raider Brigade’s rigorous combined training alongside Republic of Korea Army forces and emphasized Lancer Brigade’s continued mission to strengthen readiness and alliance interoperability on the peninsula.
