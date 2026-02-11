Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, render honors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2026. The ceremony signified the successful completion of Korea Rotational Force 16 and reaffirmed the enduring commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 23:31
|Photo ID:
|9520819
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-GF403-8597
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raiders Conclude Korea Rotation, Strengthening U.S.-ROK Alliance Through Training and Presence [Image 12 of 12], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.