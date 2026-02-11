Raiders Conclude Korea Rotation, Strengthening U.S.-ROK Alliance Through Training and Presence.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, render honors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2026. The ceremony signified the successful completion of Korea Rotational Force 16 and reaffirmed the enduring commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea.