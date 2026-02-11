(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raiders Conclude Korea Rotation, Strengthening U.S.-ROK Alliance Through Training and Presence [Image 6 of 12]

    Raiders Conclude Korea Rotation, Strengthening U.S.-ROK Alliance Through Training and Presence

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army musician assigned to the 8th Army Band performs during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2025. The ceremony marked the formal transition from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (Raider Brigade), to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division (Lancer Brigade), concluding Raider Brigade’s nine-month Korea Rotational Force deployment in support of the U.S.-ROK alliance.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 23:31
    Photo ID: 9520832
    VIRIN: 260211-A-GF403-6730
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raiders Conclude Korea Rotation, Strengthening U.S.-ROK Alliance Through Training and Presence [Image 12 of 12], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

