Raiders Conclude Korea Rotation, Strengthening U.S.-ROK Alliance Through Training and Presence.

A U.S. Army musician assigned to the 8th Army Band performs during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2025. The ceremony marked the formal transition from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (Raider Brigade), to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division (Lancer Brigade), concluding Raider Brigade’s nine-month Korea Rotational Force deployment in support of the U.S.-ROK alliance.