Col. Sean K. Nolan, incoming Korea Rotational Force brigade commander for 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, delivers remarks during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2026. Nolan emphasized Lancer Brigade’s commitment to continued combined training and partnership with Republic of Korea Army forces.
|02.11.2026
|02.12.2026 23:31
|9520833
|260211-A-GF403-1419
|6048x4024
|6.15 MB
|KR
|1
|0
Raiders Conclude Korea Rotation, Strengthening U.S.-ROK Alliance Through Training and Presence