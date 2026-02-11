Raiders Conclude Korea Rotation, Strengthening U.S.-ROK Alliance Through Training and Presence.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Eilers of 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (Raider Brigade), cases the brigade colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2026. The casing of the colors symbolizes the conclusion of Raider Brigade’s nine-month Korea Rotational Force deployment and the formal transfer of responsibility to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division.