Raiders Conclude Korea Rotation, Strengthening U.S.-ROK Alliance Through Training and Presence.

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Eilers of 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (Raider Brigade), cases the brigade colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2026. The casing of the colors symbolizes the conclusion of Raider Brigade’s nine-month Korea Rotational Force deployment and the formal transfer of responsibility to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 23:31
|Photo ID:
|9520829
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-GF403-7371
|Resolution:
|3430x2282
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
