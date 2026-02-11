Raiders Conclude Korea Rotation, Strengthening U.S.-ROK Alliance Through Training and Presence.

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division (Lancer Brigade), stand in formation during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2026. The ceremony marked Lancer Brigade’s assumption of responsibility for continued combined training and operations in support of the U.S.-ROK alliance following the completion of Korea Rotational Force 16.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 23:31
|Photo ID:
|9520823
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-GF403-4979
|Resolution:
|5951x3959
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
