The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

The 72nd Air Base Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during the 507th Mission Support Group assumption of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. Perea previously served as the deputy commander of the 931st MSG at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)