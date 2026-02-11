The 72nd Air Base Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during the 507th Mission Support Group assumption of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. Perea previously served as the deputy commander of the 931st MSG at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9520214
|VIRIN:
|260207-F-TL994-1017
|Resolution:
|5045x3604
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Katriel Coffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander
No keywords found.