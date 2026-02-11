(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 5]

    The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katriel Coffee 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    The 72nd Air Base Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during the 507th Mission Support Group assumption of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. Perea previously served as the deputy commander of the 931st MSG at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Katriel Coffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Assumption of Command
    Okies
    507 ARW
    507 MSG

