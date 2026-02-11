Lt. Col. Rafael Perea, 507th Mission Support Group commander, salutes Col. Melissa Jones, 507th Maintenance Group commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. Perea assumed command of the 507th MSG following his previous assignment as the deputy commander of the 931st Mission Support Group at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9520205
|VIRIN:
|260207-F-TL994-5439
|Resolution:
|4504x3217
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Katriel Coffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander
No keywords found.