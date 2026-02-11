The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Rafael Perea, 507th Mission Support Group commander, salutes Col. Melissa Jones, 507th Maintenance Group commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. Perea assumed command of the 507th MSG following his previous assignment as the deputy commander of the 931st Mission Support Group at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)