    The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

    The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katriel Coffee 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Melissa Jones, 507th Maintenance Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Rafael Perea, 507th Mission Support Group commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal assumption of responsibility and leadership to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 16:28
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander, by A1C Katriel Coffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

