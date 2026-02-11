The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Melissa Jones, 507th Maintenance Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Rafael Perea, 507th Mission Support Group commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal assumption of responsibility and leadership to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)