The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

Photo By Airman 1st Class Katriel Coffee | Lt. Col. Rafael Perea, the 507 Mission Support Group commander, addresses the audience during an assumption of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. During his speech, Perea thanked his friends, family and members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing for attending the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA – The 507th Mission Support Group welcomed their new commander during an assumption of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026.

Lt. Col. Rafael Perea assumed command of the 507th MSG, the largest group in the 507th Air Refueling Wing. Prior to assuming command of the 507th MSG, Perea served as the deputy commander of the 931st MSG at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.

Col. Melissa Jones, 507th Maintenance Group commander, presided over the ceremony.

“Lt. Col. Perea brings an impressive breadth of experience, and a proven record of leadership,” Jones stated during her speech. “I can say confidently that Lt. Col. Perea is exactly the kind of leader we want at the helm of the MSG.”

During the ceremony, Perea addressed the 507th MSG.

“I want to remind everyone that a change of command is not a change of the mission,” said Perea. “I’m going to work hard for you and you’re going to work hard for me. Whatever it is, we’re going to take care of each other.”

The ceremony was attended by members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing staff, the 507th MSG and Perea’s friends and family.