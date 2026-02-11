The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Melissa Jones, 507 Maintenance Group commander, addresses the audience during the 507th Mission Support Group assumption of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, February. 7, 2026. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Rafael Perea assumed command of the 507th MSG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)