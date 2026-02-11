(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

    The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katriel Coffee 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. Rafael Perea, the 507 Mission Support Group commander, addresses the audience during an assumption of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. During his speech, Perea thanked his friends, family and members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing for attending the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 16:28
    Photo ID: 9520201
    VIRIN: 260207-F-TL994-1066
    Resolution: 2189x1564
    Size: 563.95 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Katriel Coffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Assumption of Command
    Okies
    507 ARW
    507

