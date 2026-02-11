The 507 Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Rafael Perea, the 507 Mission Support Group commander, addresses the audience during an assumption of command ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. During his speech, Perea thanked his friends, family and members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing for attending the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)