Retirement Ceremony in honor of Gen. James J. Mingus

Medal of Honor recipient Flo Groberg Cpt. (Ret.) presents the U.S. Flag to Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James J. Mingus during a retirement ceremony in his honor at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 6, 2026. Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George hosted this event. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)