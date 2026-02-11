Retirement Ceremony in honor of Gen. James J. Mingus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Amy J. Mingus is presented the Julia C. Moore Spouse Lifetime Achievement Award during Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James J. Mingus retirement ceremony, Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 6, 2026. Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George hosted this event. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)