Retirement Ceremony in honor of Gen. James J. Mingus

Mrs. Amy J. Mingus is presented the Distinguished Public Service Medal during Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James J. Mingus's retirement ceremony. Accompanying her is Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George, Gen. James J. Mingus and Mrs. Patty George at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 6, 2026. Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George hosted this event. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)