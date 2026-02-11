(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Retirement Ceremony in honor of Gen. James J. Mingus [Image 2 of 9]

    Retirement Ceremony in honor of Gen. James J. Mingus

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Leroy Council 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James J. Mingus and his wife Amy stand during Gen. Mingus's retirement ceremony Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 6, 2026. Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George hosted this event. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 16:21
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony in honor of Gen. James J. Mingus [Image 9 of 9], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gen Mingus
    Gen George
    VCSA’s retirement ceremony

