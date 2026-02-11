A photo of the Julia C. Moore Spouse Lifetime Achievement Award that Mrs. Amy Mingus received during a retirement ceremony in honor of Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James J. Mingus sits on display at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)
|02.06.2026
|02.12.2026 16:21
|9520186
|260206-A-NZ457-1006
|6048x4032
|5.69 MB
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
|2
|0
This work, Retirement Ceremony in honor of Gen. James J. Mingus [Image 9 of 9], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.