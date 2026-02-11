Retirement Ceremony in honor of Gen. James J. Mingus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A photo of the Julia C. Moore Spouse Lifetime Achievement Award that Mrs. Amy Mingus received during a retirement ceremony in honor of Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James J. Mingus sits on display at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)