Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Traps and Crafting Training

Guardia Brandon Santamaria, a member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, left, and U.S. Army Sgt. William Tesch, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, gather bamboo during the crafting portion of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 8, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)